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Lawton
📢 Lawton celebrates local heroes, helpers, and derby winners
6 days ago
📢 Lawton honors local heroes, volunteers, and derby winners
The City of Lawton recently recognized several community members and employees for their service and achievements:
- 2026 Derby Car Race winners from the fourth annual Lawton Classic Chevrolet Derby Car Races at the International Festival each received $200 checks from Classic Lawton Chevrolet. Winners included Penelope Harrison (Best in Show), Brody Pennington (Classic Division), Daniel Wood (Custom Division), and Earl McConnell (honorable mention). Local partners like Life Ready Center, Great Plains Technology Center, Comanche Home Center, and Comanche Lumber helped make the event possible.
- Mark Brace, chairman of FISTA and the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation, was honored for saving a man’s life in Washington, D.C. by performing the Heimlich maneuver.
- Cam Huynh was named the City’s Extra Mile Hero for leading Stream Clean Saturday, cleaning local streams, teaching kids about stormwater pollution, and helping connect people experiencing homelessness with resources.
- Brandi Thomas was recognized for arranging a furniture donation from Hilton Garden Inn to McMahon Memorial Auditorium, helping furnish its 16,000-square-foot expansion and supporting groups like Sunrise Ranch, Habitat for Humanity, Goodwill, and the United States Field Artillery Association.
- City Civil Engineer Sneha Dongre received the True North Award for overseeing nearly $250 million in capital projects over seven and a half years.
- Solid Waste employee Kris Golden earned the Employee Spotlight Award after stopping on his route to help a resident using an oxygen tank move her trash can back to her home.
More Info: City Recognizes Community Members and Employees • ...
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