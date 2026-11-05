📢 Lawton celebrates local heroes, helpers, and derby winners

📢 Lawton honors local heroes, volunteers, and derby winners The City of Lawton recently recognized several community members and employees for their service and achievements: 2026 Derby Car Race winners from the fourth annual Lawton Classic Chevrolet Derby Car Races at the International Festival each received $200 checks from Classic Lawton Chevrolet. Winners included Penelope Harrison (Best in Show) , Brody Pennington (Classic Division) , Daniel Wood (Custom Division) , and Earl McConnell (honorable mention). Local partners like Life Ready Center , Great Plains Technology Center , Comanche Home Center , and Comanche Lumber helped make the event possible.

from the fourth annual at the each received checks from Classic Lawton Chevrolet. Winners included , , , and (honorable mention). Local partners like , , , and helped make the event possible. Mark Brace , chairman of FISTA and the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation, was honored for saving a man’s life in Washington, D.C. by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

, chairman of FISTA and the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation, was honored for saving a man’s life in by performing the Heimlich maneuver. Cam Huynh was named the City’s Extra Mile Hero for leading Stream Clean Saturday , cleaning local streams, teaching kids about stormwater pollution, and helping connect people experiencing homelessness with resources.

was named the City’s for leading , cleaning local streams, teaching kids about stormwater pollution, and helping connect people experiencing homelessness with resources. Brandi Thomas was recognized for arranging a furniture donation from Hilton Garden Inn to McMahon Memorial Auditorium , helping furnish its 16,000-square-foot expansion and supporting groups like Sunrise Ranch , Habitat for Humanity , Goodwill , and the United States Field Artillery Association .

was recognized for arranging a from to , helping furnish its and supporting groups like , , , and the . City Civil Engineer Sneha Dongre received the True North Award for overseeing nearly $250 million in capital projects over seven and a half years.

received the for overseeing nearly in capital projects over seven and a half years. Solid Waste employee Kris Golden earned the Employee Spotlight Award after stopping on his route to help a resident using an oxygen tank move her trash can back to her home.

More Info: City Recognizes Community Members and Employees • ...