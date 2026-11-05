📣 Lawton, OK Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles

Lawton has some strong commission-heavy sales roles right now, especially if you like being out in the field and owning your income.

Below are several solid options in Sales & Marketing around Lawton, OK with clear earning potential.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Lawton, OK (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract , commission-based

, commission-based Pay: $500 – $2,000 per week (commission)

Help customers choose the right heating and cooling systems, then close the sale and hand off to the install team. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like talking with homeowners, and are comfortable with commission-only pay.

Employer: 4 Star General Contracting, Inc.

Location: Lawton, OK (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , commission with draw

, commission with draw Pay: $125,000 – $200,000 per year (uncapped commission)

Sell high-ticket commercial roofing projects with full training provided (no roofing background needed). Ideal if you have outside sales experience, can manage longer sales cycles, and want big earning upside in a “the more you sell, the more you make” setup.

Employer: Bluepeak

Location: Lawton, OK (field-based in territory)

(field-based in territory) Type: Full-time

Target Total Compensation: Starts around $80,000 at 100% to goal (base + commission, with upside for top performers)

(base + commission, with upside for top performers) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, employee discounts on services

Hunt for new business internet/telecom accounts, cold call local businesses, and grow a commercial territory. Great if you like chasing new deals, enjoy being on the road, and want a clear performance-based pay structure with full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; strong commission roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.