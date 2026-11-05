🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lawton, OK

Lawton has a steady mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from banking to healthcare support to retail. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits Location: Lawton, OK (in a Sam’s Club Hearing Aid Center)

(in a Sam’s Club Hearing Aid Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members with their hearing health by greeting customers, answering questions, and scheduling hearing tests. This is a good fit if you enjoy talking with people, doing outbound calls, and supporting a licensed hearing specialist in a busy retail setting.

Employer: Fort Sill Federal Credit Union

Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Not listed (appears to be on-site, regular hours)

Not listed (appears to be on-site, regular hours) Salary: Not listed

Be the main point of contact for credit union members—handling deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, account openings, and phone inquiries. Great for someone detail-oriented who likes steady office work, learning banking products, and building long-term member relationships.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Old Trinity Management, LLC)

(Old Trinity Management, LLC) Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Part-time (15–30 hours/week)

Salary: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour + commission

Work in a bright, upbeat salon helping customers with tanning, wellness services, and skincare products. Includes free tanning, discounts, commission, 401(k) with match, and flexible scheduling, which can be ideal for students or anyone needing part-time hours.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.