🚧 Multiple Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs in Lawton, OK

Lawton’s construction scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re leading crews or just getting started on the tools. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Overland Contracting Inc. (a Black & Veatch company)

Overland Contracting Inc. (a company) Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead site services on a major project: roads and access, cleanup, dust and erosion control, water services, drainage, laydown yards, fencing, and more. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of construction field leadership, OSHA 10, and want to manage crews, subcontractors, and schedules for a large EPC contractor with strong benefits and long-term project work.

Employer: HHS Government Services (for Herring Construction)

(for Herring Construction) Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Not listed (likely full-time or project-based)

Not listed (likely full-time or project-based) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role helping keep job sites running: clean-up, moving materials, digging, using hand and power tools, and assisting skilled trades. Good fit if you’re dependable, have reliable transportation, and want to build experience in construction while working outdoors in all kinds of weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it worth applying.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.