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🏥 Lawrenceville, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lawrenceville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for nurses and therapists who want steady hours or travel pay. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Lawrenceville, VA.
Baylor Weekend Nurse (RN/LPN) – 7AM–11PM
- Employer: Lawrenceville Health & Rehabilitation
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Baylor
- Pay: RN: $36.50–$41.72/hour; LPN: $29.00–$33.16/hour + shift differentials
Work long weekend shifts and keep your weekdays free. This role is great if you want strong pay, benefits (PTO, insurance, 401k, tuition help), and a set 7AM–11PM weekend schedule in a team-focused long-term care setting.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – $1,548/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $1,548 per week (based on 40 hrs; stipend details to be confirmed)
- Schedule: 8-hour day shifts, 40 hours/week
Short-term travel PTA contract with steady daytime hours. Comes with day-one health benefits, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and other traveler perks through a Joint Commission–accredited agency.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Corrections
- Employer: Loyal Source Government Services
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36/hour
Provide hands-on nursing care in a correctional setting under RN supervision—med passes, patient records, and direct care. Requires 1 year of LPN experience and current BLS; offers stable government-focused work with a mission-driven employer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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