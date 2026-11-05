🏥 Lawrenceville, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lawrenceville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for nurses and therapists who want steady hours or travel pay. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Lawrenceville, VA.

Employer: Lawrenceville Health & Rehabilitation

Lawrenceville Health & Rehabilitation Location: Lawrenceville, VA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Baylor

Pay: RN: $36.50–$41.72/hour; LPN: $29.00–$33.16/hour + shift differentials

Work long weekend shifts and keep your weekdays free. This role is great if you want strong pay, benefits (PTO, insurance, 401k, tuition help), and a set 7AM–11PM weekend schedule in a team-focused long-term care setting.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Lawrenceville, VA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $1,548 per week (based on 40 hrs; stipend details to be confirmed)

(based on 40 hrs; stipend details to be confirmed) Schedule: 8-hour day shifts, 40 hours/week

Short-term travel PTA contract with steady daytime hours. Comes with day-one health benefits, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and other traveler perks through a Joint Commission–accredited agency.

Employer: Loyal Source Government Services

Location: Lawrenceville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36/hour

Provide hands-on nursing care in a correctional setting under RN supervision—med passes, patient records, and direct care. Requires 1 year of LPN experience and current BLS; offers stable government-focused work with a mission-driven employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.