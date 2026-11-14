⚠️ Lawrenceville seeks $2M grant to demolish old LHS building

The City of Lawrenceville is moving ahead with plans to tear down the old Lawrenceville High School building at 503 8th Street.

On Thursday, November 12, the City Council approved a resolution supporting an application for a $2 million federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The money would pay for demolition of the abandoned, fire-damaged school (burned in 2017) and restoration of the property.

The grant is administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and the application will go to the state through the Greater Wabash Regional Planning Commission (GWRPC). It is expected to be submitted before November 26, 2027.

The city says the project will not displace any residents or businesses. Future use of the site is not set, though officials have mentioned it may become a new wastewater treatment plant location.