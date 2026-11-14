📅 Graveside service for Brenda Sue Updike, 69, of Lawrenceville will be held Monday, November 16, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Lawrenceville City Cemetery.

Brenda was born March 12, 1957 in Lawrenceville to James and Nancy (Eagleson) Bennett. She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Updike and her parents.

She worked over the years at Suttle Apparatus, Subway, Druthers, and Golden Rule Insurance, and was a former Commander of the Blue Bird Girl Camp Group. She loved fishing, puzzles, crosswords, sewing, drawing, sci‑fi movies, traveling, and time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Shannon Reisner (Kelly) of Mooresville, Indiana and Derek Updike (Krystle) of Flat Rock, Illinois; grandchildren Zoey and Rorie Reisner; siblings Kathy Tipton (Tim), Carol Bennett, Michael Bennett, David Bennett, and Ryan Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.

Cunningham-Young Funeral Home of Lawrenceville, Illinois is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.