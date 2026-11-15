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📅 Spanish-language tour of Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center Nov. 17
📅 Spanish tour of Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center – Nov. 17
If you’re curious about the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center and what it offers, there’s a guided tour in Spanish coming up.
Date/Time: November 17, 2026, 2:30 – 3:30 PM
Location: 405 North Perry Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Event type: Center tour (in Spanish)
During this one-hour tour, staff will guide you in a small group through the Center, explain its benefits, purpose, and mission, and give you time to ask questions and get answers.
This event is entirely in Spanish, so it’s a good fit for Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs or anyone interested in starting or growing a business who prefers Spanish.
The page mentions registration, but no details are listed here, so you may need to visit the County’s website event page to complete registration.
More Info: Event Details - Gwinnett County - Gwinnett
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