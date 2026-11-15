📅 Spanish tour of Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center – Nov. 17

If you’re curious about the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center and what it offers, there’s a guided tour in Spanish coming up.

Date/Time: November 17, 2026, 2:30 – 3:30 PM

Location: 405 North Perry Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Event type: Center tour (in Spanish)

During this one-hour tour, staff will guide you in a small group through the Center, explain its benefits, purpose, and mission, and give you time to ask questions and get answers.

This event is entirely in Spanish, so it’s a good fit for Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs or anyone interested in starting or growing a business who prefers Spanish.

The page mentions registration, but no details are listed here, so you may need to visit the County’s website event page to complete registration.