Lawrenceville neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. If you like to read, refresh your closet, or browse a sale, there’s something here for you.

Item: Free collection of mystery and thriller novels

Location: Greenfield Estates, Lawrenceville, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away a bundle of mystery and thriller books. The collection includes titles by Robert B. Parker, John Grisham, Michael Crichton, and more. Great if you enjoy crime, suspense, or legal thrillers and want to build up your home library without spending anything.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Women’s shoes

Sizes: 8, 8.5, and a few size 9 pairs

Location: Brooks Crossing, Lawrenceville, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor is clearing out several pairs of women’s shoes and wants to give them away today. If you wear sizes 8–9, this is a good chance to grab some extra pairs. The poster asks that you contact them ASAP so they can pass them along quickly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Garage sale with electronics, household items, furniture, tools, and jewelry

Address: 1335 Bramlett Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 (Ivey Pointe)

Date & Time: Saturday, November 14, 10 AM–1 PM

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is hosting a garage sale with a wide mix of items: electronics, household goods, furniture, tools, and jewelry. The post doesn’t say which items are free and which are for sale, but garage sales like this often have low-cost or sometimes free leftovers near the end. It may be worth stopping by, especially closer to 1 PM, to see what deals or possible freebies are available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make plans to pick it up soon—free items and good deals in Lawrenceville tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.