Lawrenceville has some solid education openings right now, from early childhood to middle/high school and even fitness instruction. Good mix of school‑year schedules and full‑time roles with benefits.

Employer: Devereux

Devereux Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time (M–F, 8–5)

(M–F, 8–5) Salary: Starting at $59,149/year + extra pay for higher certifications

Teach English to grades 6–12 in a small, specialized setting at Devereux Georgia Grace’s Place. You’ll follow Gwinnett County curriculum, have support staff in the classroom, and get strong benefits plus career growth help (including tuition and student loan assistance).

Employer: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support students with severe disabilities in special education and general education settings. Good fit if you have a paraprofessional certificate and want hands-on work helping with instruction, behavior support, and daily living skills.

Employer: YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta – J.M. Tull Gwinnett Family YMCA

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead group fitness classes on land and/or in the water while promoting healthy living for all ages. Ideal if you enjoy teaching, have (or can quickly earn) group exercise and CPR/AED certifications, and like a community-focused, wellness setting.

Employer: Chroma Early Learning Academy

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with a Lead Teacher to support a class of four-year-olds in Georgia Pre-K. You’ll help with lessons, classroom routines, and child supervision, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and childcare discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and centers often post similar roles year-round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.