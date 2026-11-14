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🎓 Lawrenceville GA Education Jobs – Multiple Openings from Pre‑K to High School
Lawrenceville has some solid education openings right now, from early childhood to middle/high school and even fitness instruction. Good mix of school‑year schedules and full‑time roles with benefits.
Certified English Teacher (6–12)
- Employer: Devereux
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time (M–F, 8–5)
- Salary: Starting at $59,149/year + extra pay for higher certifications
Teach English to grades 6–12 in a small, specialized setting at Devereux Georgia Grace’s Place. You’ll follow Gwinnett County curriculum, have support staff in the classroom, and get strong benefits plus career growth help (including tuition and student loan assistance).
Para AUT-Severe Level I – Special Education
- Employer: Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support students with severe disabilities in special education and general education settings. Good fit if you have a paraprofessional certificate and want hands-on work helping with instruction, behavior support, and daily living skills.
Group Exercise Instructor I
- Employer: YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta – J.M. Tull Gwinnett Family YMCA
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead group fitness classes on land and/or in the water while promoting healthy living for all ages. Ideal if you enjoy teaching, have (or can quickly earn) group exercise and CPR/AED certifications, and like a community-focused, wellness setting.
GA Pre-K Assistant Teacher
- Employer: Chroma Early Learning Academy
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a Lead Teacher to support a class of four-year-olds in Georgia Pre-K. You’ll help with lessons, classroom routines, and child supervision, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and childcare discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and centers often post similar roles year-round.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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