Lawrenceville has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different story, but all of them are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Paw Project of Georgia, Inc.

Phone: (470) 789-7297

Tiny Charles Dickens is a baby Chihuahua mix, full of puppy potential and ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel. As a young pup, she’ll need patient training, gentle guidance, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Charles Dickens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso

Cane Corso Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lawrenceville, GA)

Atticus is a senior Cane Corso whose current owner took him in when his previous family member could no longer care for him. Because of a very busy schedule, Atticus isn’t getting the time and attention he deserves. He’s looking for a calmer, more available home where someone can truly focus on him in his golden years.

If you have room in your heart for a large, older dog who needs stability, Atticus may be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Atticus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: coco

Breed: French Bulldog / Boston Terrier (Frenchton)

French Bulldog / Boston Terrier (Frenchton) Age: Young (about 18 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lawrenceville, GA)

Health: Has all her shots and medical records up to date (per owner)

Has and (per owner) Good with: Kids (described as great with children)

coco is an 18‑month‑old Frenchton with lots of energy and a big love for playtime. Her owner says she’s a fun dog, great with kids, and would be a wonderful addition to any family that can give her time, exercise, and affection.

If you’re looking for a young, active companion who’s already up to date on vet care, coco could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lawrenceville, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick call or click could be the start of their happily‑ever‑after.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.