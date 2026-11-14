undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Lawrenceville GA Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Lawrenceville is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep things moving—on the road, in the shop, and at the curb.
Here are several solid transportation openings hiring now in Lawrenceville, GA:
Valet Driver - Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA (Northside Hospital Gwinnett)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Meet and greet hospital visitors, safely park and retrieve vehicles, and help guests with directions and questions. Good fit if you’re friendly, can stay on your feet, and have a valid driver’s license (stick shift is a plus).
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $84,500-$94,640/Year
- Employer: SOAR Transportation Group
- Location: Based in Lawrenceville, GA (OTR West Coast ↔ Midwest)
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Salary: Average $84,500–$94,640/year (Top 10% up to $108,160/year)
No-touch freight, 2,500–2,800+ miles a week, newer Freightliner Cascadias, and quarterly safety bonuses. Great if you have at least 1 year of verifiable OTR experience and want strong pay without running the Northeast.
Truck Driver - CDL Class A - Home Daily
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA (770 Tipton Industrial Dr)
- Type: Full-time, mostly home daily
- Salary: Average $90,000/year, top earners up to $120,000/year
Deliver to a major coffee chain with multi-stop routes using a refrigerated trailer. Expect physical unloading, a 5-day schedule with weekends, strong benefits from day one, and steady work with a big, stable company.
Diesel Mechanic
- Employer: XPO
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time, afternoon shift (1:00 PM–9:30 PM)
- Salary: Experienced techs can earn up to $40.11/hour (with Master Certification & shift differential)
Work on Class 6–8 trucks, trailers, forklifts, and HVAC systems with full benefits from day one, PTO, holidays, and a quarterly tool allowance. Ideal if you have 2+ years of diesel/trailer experience or a tech school degree and want a hands-on role with growth.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.