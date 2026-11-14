Lawrenceville is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep things moving—on the road, in the shop, and at the curb.

Here are several solid transportation openings hiring now in Lawrenceville, GA:

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Metropolis Technologies (SP+) Location: Lawrenceville, GA (Northside Hospital Gwinnett)

(Northside Hospital Gwinnett) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Meet and greet hospital visitors, safely park and retrieve vehicles, and help guests with directions and questions. Good fit if you’re friendly, can stay on your feet, and have a valid driver’s license (stick shift is a plus).

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

Location: Based in Lawrenceville, GA (OTR West Coast ↔ Midwest)

Based in (OTR West Coast ↔ Midwest) Type: Full-time, OTR

Salary: Average $84,500–$94,640/year (Top 10% up to $108,160/year)

No-touch freight, 2,500–2,800+ miles a week, newer Freightliner Cascadias, and quarterly safety bonuses. Great if you have at least 1 year of verifiable OTR experience and want strong pay without running the Northeast.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Lawrenceville, GA (770 Tipton Industrial Dr)

(770 Tipton Industrial Dr) Type: Full-time, mostly home daily

Salary: Average $90,000/year, top earners up to $120,000/year

Deliver to a major coffee chain with multi-stop routes using a refrigerated trailer. Expect physical unloading, a 5-day schedule with weekends, strong benefits from day one, and steady work with a big, stable company.

Employer: XPO

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time, afternoon shift (1:00 PM–9:30 PM)

Salary: Experienced techs can earn up to $40.11/hour (with Master Certification & shift differential)

Work on Class 6–8 trucks, trailers, forklifts, and HVAC systems with full benefits from day one, PTO, holidays, and a quarterly tool allowance. Ideal if you have 2+ years of diesel/trailer experience or a tech school degree and want a hands-on role with growth.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.