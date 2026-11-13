Gwinnett Parks and Recreation will hold the Discovery Park Grand Opening on Saturday, November 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 990 Monfort Road in Lawrenceville. This free, all-ages event will feature a hayride, games, crafts, vendors, and a fun "un-run" around the multipurpose field. Learn more about this event at Bit.ly/DiscoveryParkGrandOpening.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gwinnett Parks and Recreation