Lawrenceville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Travel / Internship , 13‑week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hour night shifts

, 13‑week contract, , 12‑hour night shifts Pay: $1,628 per week (travel package; stipends may apply)

This is a travel allied health role with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts. Good fit if you want steady night hours and experience with a well‑rated national travel agency.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full‑time

This role leads accurate and timely MDS assessments and care plans in a post‑acute setting. Ideal for an RN with at least 2 years’ experience who likes detail, regulations, and being a key link between clinical care and billing.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full‑time

Work in a respected, growing cancer program providing outpatient oncology care. Great for RNs who want steady hours, strong clinical standards, and room to grow within a large Atlanta‑area health system.

Employer: Genoa Healthcare / Optum

Location: 175 Gwinnett Dr., Ste 111, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Type: Full‑time , Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

, Mon–Fri Pay: $16.00–$29.00/hour (plus benefits)

Clinic‑based pharmacy tech role focused on behavioral health and specialty meds. Monday–Friday schedule, no nights, and a full benefits package through a major national healthcare company.

Employer: Priority Caregivers of Atlanta

Location: Lawrenceville, GA 30043 (in‑person)

(in‑person) Type: Flexible / various (including possible live‑in)

Flexible / various (including possible live‑in) Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Home‑based CNA work with flexible schedules and options for higher‑need cases. Good for dependable CNAs who want performance bonuses, a supportive team, and the chance to build long‑term client relationships.

Employer: Help Home Care LLC

Location: Lawrenceville, GA (in‑person)

(in‑person) Type: Flexible / part‑time or full‑time options

Flexible / part‑time or full‑time options Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Non‑medical caregiving for seniors, with a focus on Spanish‑speaking clients. Great if you’re bilingual and want flexible hours helping with ADLs, companionship, light housekeeping, and meal prep.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.