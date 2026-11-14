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Lawrenceville
🏥 Lawrenceville GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
12 days ago
Lawrenceville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,628/week (Nights)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13‑week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour night shifts
- Pay: $1,628 per week (travel package; stipends may apply)
This is a travel allied health role with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts. Good fit if you want steady night hours and experience with a well‑rated national travel agency.
MDS Coordinator (RN)
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full‑time
This role leads accurate and timely MDS assessments and care plans in a post‑acute setting. Ideal for an RN with at least 2 years’ experience who likes detail, regulations, and being a key link between clinical care and billing.
RN, Outpatient Oncology
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full‑time
Work in a respected, growing cancer program providing outpatient oncology care. Great for RNs who want steady hours, strong clinical standards, and room to grow within a large Atlanta‑area health system.
Pharmacy Technician – Behavioral Health Clinic
- Employer: Genoa Healthcare / Optum
- Location: 175 Gwinnett Dr., Ste 111, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
- Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm
- Pay: $16.00–$29.00/hour (plus benefits)
Clinic‑based pharmacy tech role focused on behavioral health and specialty meds. Monday–Friday schedule, no nights, and a full benefits package through a major national healthcare company.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Home Care
- Employer: Priority Caregivers of Atlanta
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA 30043 (in‑person)
- Type: Flexible / various (including possible live‑in)
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Home‑based CNA work with flexible schedules and options for higher‑need cases. Good for dependable CNAs who want performance bonuses, a supportive team, and the chance to build long‑term client relationships.
Spanish‑Speaking Caregiver – Seniors
- Employer: Help Home Care LLC
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA (in‑person)
- Type: Flexible / part‑time or full‑time options
- Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour
Non‑medical caregiving for seniors, with a focus on Spanish‑speaking clients. Great if you’re bilingual and want flexible hours helping with ADLs, companionship, light housekeeping, and meal prep.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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