Lawrenceville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with animals or outdoors.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

Terminix (Rentokil family) Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of pest control, wildlife exclusion, and light construction work (including TAP insulation). Benefits start day 1, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and strong training and growth paths. You’ll be in homes and businesses, working indoors/outdoors, using a company vehicle and safety gear.

Employer: Paws and Parks

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: 50/50 commission per dog

Full-time grooming role at a local Black-owned pet facility. Great fit if you have 5+ years grooming experience, your own tools, and enjoy all-breed cuts and creative styles (including coloring) in a community-focused shop.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.