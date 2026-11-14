Lawrenceville neighbors are sharing some nice free items and local deals. Here are a few you might want to check out soon.

Item: Garage sale event

Location: Ivey Pointe, Lawrenceville, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

A local neighbor is hosting a garage sale on Saturday, 11/14/26 from 10am–1pm in the Ivey Pointe area. The post doesn’t list specific items, but garage sales often include a mix of household goods, decor, and more at low prices or sometimes even free near the end.

If you’re nearby, it could be worth a quick walk or drive to see what’s available during those hours.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Puppy – rehoming

Category: Pet supplies / pets

Location: Wesley St. Claire, Lawrenceville, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is rehoming a puppy. The post is brief and simply says “PUPPY”, so details like age, breed, and shots are not listed. If you’re looking to add a pet to your family, this could be a good chance to connect with someone local.

Before deciding, be sure to message the poster to ask about health history, temperament, and any fees or requirements.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Perfumes (Arabian fragrances)

Condition: New

Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

The poster writes in Spanish: “Tengo a la venta perfumes árabes, pregunte por el de su agrado” — they have Arabian perfumes available and invite you to ask for the scent you like. The listing is marked as new and is currently live.

If you’re interested, send a message through Facebook Marketplace to ask about which scents are available and pricing.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Baby play set

Category: Baby & kids

Location: River Oak Hills / Village, Lawrenceville, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering a baby play set. The post notes that it comes with another part that is not in the picture, so there may be an extra piece included that you’ll want to ask about.

This could be handy if you have a baby or toddler and want a play area without spending extra money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and local deals in Lawrenceville tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.