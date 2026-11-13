Lawrenceville has a steady flow of warehouse and delivery work right now, with solid options for night owls and daytime drivers. If you like staying active and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TekniPlex

TekniPlex Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hr + $1.00/hr night shift differential

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00pm–3:00am

You’ll move raw materials and finished goods, stage customer orders, and keep the warehouse organized. This role is ideal if you’re OSHA-certified on a forklift and want a steady night shift with clear processes and lots of hands-on work.

Employer: Sunright International

Sunright International Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Full-time or Part-time (in-person) Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hr, 25–40 hours/week

You’ll handle incoming shipments, cycle counts, and help with picking, packing, and shipping. Good fit if you like details, basic warehouse work, and want benefits (401k + match, health, PTO) with room to grow.

Employer: Casteel Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$18/hr (DOE)

Schedule: Friday–Tuesday, starting 5:00am until work is done

This role mixes delivery driving, material handling, and warehouse support for a busy home services company. Great if you want a steady schedule, bonus opportunities, and career growth in a team-focused environment.

Employer: Musely Compounding Pharmacy

Musely Compounding Pharmacy Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Part-time (in-person)

Part-time (in-person) Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hr

Schedule: 7:00am–3:30pm, Monday–Friday (prefer Mon/Wed/Fri, some weekend hours)

You’ll build shipping supplies, verify orders on the computer, and ship high volumes of prescriptions in a quiet, no-patient-contact setting. Good for someone who can lift 50 lbs, stay on their feet, and likes fast, repetitive work with benefits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.