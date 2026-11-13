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👔 Lawrenceville, GA Management Roles at Multiple Employers
Lawrenceville is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for people who like running teams and projects. If you’ve got management or project experience, these openings are worth a look.
Project Manager, Municipal Justice – Software Implementations
- Employer: Tyler Technologies
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA (travel up to ~10%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead end-to-end implementations of Tyler’s justice software for city and county clients, from contract signing through go-live and handoff to support. Great fit if you have 3+ years of implementation/project management, strong client-facing skills, and like keeping complex tech projects on time and on budget.
Community Manager – Madison Trails Apartments
- Employer: Madison Communities
- Location: On-site in Lawrenceville, GA (Madison Trails)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week
- Salary: Not listed
Run day-to-day operations for a luxury Class A apartment community, leading the on-site team, driving leasing and occupancy, and keeping residents happy. Comes with a 401(k) with match, 80% company-paid medical, generous PTO, parental leave, and more, plus a Monday–Friday schedule with some weekends as needed.
Senior Technical Project Manager – GTM Transformation
- Employer: Sage
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (Sage notes competitive pay and strong benefits)
Own large, cross-functional transformation projects across Sales, RevOps, IT, and Product, often involving Salesforce and GTM platforms. Ideal if you have 7+ years leading enterprise-scale projects, are comfortable with complex stakeholder management, and want strong perks like 401(k) match, 32 days PTO, 18 weeks paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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