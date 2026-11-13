Lawrenceville has some solid options right now if you like numbers, data, and tax work. Here are a few strong picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: WIKA Group

WIKA Group Location: Lawrenceville, GA (onsite first 90 days, then hybrid 3 days in office / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Work for a global leader in measurement technology and help drive smarter decisions with data. You’ll own data governance, build Power BI dashboards, support AI tools like Copilot, and train teams across Finance, Sales, Operations, and IT.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Remote – supporting customers in/around Lawrenceville, GA (must live in the U.S.)

Type: Internship / Seasonal

Salary: Varies by state; examples include $24.63–$36.72/hour depending on location

If you’re a CPA, EA, or tax attorney, this role lets you work from home while helping TurboTax customers with 1040 returns. You’ll give live tax advice by video, prepare and sign returns, and use Intuit’s tools and training to keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for client)

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Great fit if you love turning big data sets into clear dashboards and KPIs. You’ll build Power BI reports, improve data quality, automate manual reporting, and support digital transformation projects, including AI and ERP upgrades.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.