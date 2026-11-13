Lawrenceville has some solid front-line roles open right now, from bank tellers to store leaders. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 161 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Posting ends 19 Nov 2026 (may close early)

In-branch role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and everyday banking. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of customer interaction experience and can work Saturdays.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting Pay: $15.00/hour

Lead merchandising and daily store operations, including opening/closing, managing displays, and acting as Manager on Duty. Best for someone with 2+ years of management experience who’s comfortable on their feet, lifting up to 25 lbs, and working a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends, possible overnights).

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 455 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly bonus based on performance)

Hands-on training to run a Dollar Tree store, from hiring and coaching staff to merchandising and freight processing. You’ll need 3+ years of retail management (big box a plus) and must be able to lift 30–50 lbs and handle a very active, on-your-feet role.

Employer: Heights Finance Corporation (Attain Finance)

Location: 316 S. Grayson Highway, Suite 6, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay Range: $17.00 – $24.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:30pm, with some evenings/weekends in busy seasons

Customer-facing finance role helping people with loans, sales, and collections over the phone and in person. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k) with match, and a monthly bonus program for strong performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; good customer service spots in Lawrenceville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.