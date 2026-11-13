Lawrenceville has a solid mix of local, regional, and OTR driving jobs right now. Good options here whether you want to be home weekly or chase bigger paychecks on the road.

Employer: Blair Logistics (Blair)

Blair Logistics (Blair) Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500/week take-home potential + **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Flatbed lease-purchase role with high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul) and home every weekend. Late-model trucks, all-expenses-paid orientation, trailer maintenance covered, and a clear path to ownership in about 2–4 years.

Employer: Global Transit Trucking

Location: Lawrenceville, GA (regional routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$95,000/year, $2,500 sign-on bonus, $0.60 CPM + stop pay + detention + per diem

Dedicated refrigerated grocery routes across TN, NC, and the Florida Panhandle with no-touch freight and home weekly for 2 days. Assigned late-model Freightliner Cascadias plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Temporary

Pay: $1,200–$2,000 per week

Move vehicles using a car carrier, with a mix of OTR and local deliveries. Good fit if you have solid CDL experience, can handle a manual transmission, and like hands-on work loading and securing autos.

Employer: Galaxy Global International LLC (seafood wholesale)

(seafood wholesale) Location: Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Day-shift (about 7am–4pm) box truck role with delivery plus some warehouse and inventory work. CDL A or B accepted, 1–3 years experience preferred, and benefits include 401(k) matching, health insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.