🏥 Lawrenceville, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Lawrenceville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to private clinics. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work with an award-winning, state-of-the-art hospital doing 2-D, M-mode, color flow and Doppler echo on adult and geriatric patients. You’ll use your RDCS/RCS/RCCS/CRCS/ACS credential and AHA BLS to support a busy cardiology team and help maintain IAC-quality standards.

Employer: Azalea Homecare Inc.

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $500–$1,000 per month (about 10–15 visits/month)

Great fit if you like flexible hours and one-on-one time with clients in their homes. You’ll do supervisory visits, reassessments, and care plans, using your active GA LPN license and CPR/BLS while enjoying a 401(k) and training support.

Employer: Peachtree Physical Therapy

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Salary: $46,800–$62,400/year ($45–$60/hour)

Outpatient ortho role with direct mentorship, a gradual caseload ramp, and a flexible schedule. Ideal for new or experienced DPTs who want strong clinical growth, quarterly bonus potential, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CE support, and PTO.

Employer: Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC

Location: Lawrenceville & Suwanee, GA (travel to Roswell lab)

(travel to Roswell lab) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:30–5:30)

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role in a rapidly growing rheumatology & endocrinology practice with in-house X-ray, MRI, infusion, and more. You’ll use your CPT phlebotomy certification and medical assistant background, travel between clinics, and have access to 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast and often open to the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.