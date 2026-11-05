🚧 Lawrenceville GA Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lawrenceville has steady demand for hands-on auto and collision pros right now. Good mix of true entry-level work and higher-paying skilled roles.

Employer: Tire Discounters

Tire Discounters Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00+ per hour , weekly pay, overtime + weekly commission

, weekly pay, overtime + weekly commission Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: True entry-level role where you’ll install, repair, and rotate tires while getting paid, hands-on training and a clear career path up to Service Manager/General Manager. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want to break into the automotive world with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Salary: $65,000 – $172,080 per year (commission/flag rate, guaranteed at least local minimum wage for hours worked)

(commission/flag rate, guaranteed at least local minimum wage for hours worked) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: High-earning potential for experienced body techs at a large, fast-growing collision repair brand. You’ll handle full collision repairs, use frame machines, and may direct apprentices, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid holidays.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Salary: $40,000 – $95,400 per year (commission/flag rate, guaranteed at least local minimum wage for hours worked)

(commission/flag rate, guaranteed at least local minimum wage for hours worked) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you’ve got paint or body shop experience and like detail work—sanding, filling, buffing, and prepping vehicles for paint. You’ll work closely with the paint team and get access to full benefits and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.