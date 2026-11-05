⚡ Lawrenceville, GA Utilities Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lawrenceville’s utilities scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and long-term careers in water, power, and underground infrastructure. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind the outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: UtiliQuest, LLC

UtiliQuest, LLC Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Learn how to find and mark underground utility lines so construction crews can dig safely. This trainee role comes with weekly pay, company vehicle with fuel card, paid time off, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: Gwinnett County Government

Location: Lawrenceville, GA (F. Wayne Hill Facility)

(F. Wayne Hill Facility) Type: Full-time

Lead operations at a major water reclamation facility, supervising about 24 staff and helping manage budgets, safety, and plant performance. This is a senior role for experienced water/wastewater pros, with strong county benefits, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths for advancement.

Employer: Nixon Power Services

Nixon Power Services Location: Lawrenceville/Atlanta, GA (training role based in the region)

(training role based in the region) Type: Full-time

Start your career in power generation with a 9-week paid training program that mixes classroom learning and hands-on work on generators. No experience is required—just a high school diploma, clean driving record, and interest in mechanics or electrical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings or future trainee classes you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.