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Lawrenceville
🚌 Lawrenceville, GA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & OTR Roles
3 days ago
Lawrenceville has a solid mix of hands-on auto shop work and on-the-road driving gigs right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced CDL driver.
Lube Technician - FT-1045
- Employer: Grease Monkey / FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (benefits for full-time)
This is an entry-level auto service role where you’ll learn oil changes, basic vehicle checks, and shop upkeep. Uniform shirts, jacket, and belt are provided, and full-time staff can get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.
Box Truck Driver (OTR, Non-CDL 26ft)
- Employer: Musick Trucking LLC
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA 30045 (OTR, on the road)
- Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor
- Pay: $850 – $1,200 per week
Drive a 26ft box truck OTR as part of a team, staying out 2–3 weeks at a time. You’ll need a valid CDL Class C or D, 2+ years’ experience, clean MVR, DOT medical card, and must pass a DOT physical and drug screen.
Delivery Driver (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: DirectServ Logistics LLC
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA (routes in Lawrenceville, Grayson, Dacula, Snellville, Loganville)
- Type: 1099 independent contractor
- Pay (listed): $200 – $1,500 per hour (likely a posting error, but that’s what’s shown)
You’ll use your own vehicle to run local delivery routes and help with some warehouse tasks. Needs a valid driver’s license, insurance, clean-ish record, background check, and comfort with lifting packages and using a smartphone for apps.
Lease Purchase - Class A - OTR
- Employer: Co Lines INC / KDA Logistics
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA (OTR, all 48 states)
- Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease-to-own)
- Pay (listed): Average gross $6,000 – $9,000+ per week; clean check $1,000 – $3,500+ per week
Lease a late-model Freightliner, International, or Kenworth with $0 down, no credit check, no balloon payment, and earn a percentage of gross revenue (75–88%). Must have CDL A, 2+ years OTR/regional, clean record, current DOT physical, and be okay with 2–3+ weeks out; various weekly deductions and an escrow fund apply.
If one of these fits you, click through, read the full details, and apply soon—good driving spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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