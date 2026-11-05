🚌 Lawrenceville, GA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & OTR Roles

Lawrenceville has a solid mix of hands-on auto shop work and on-the-road driving gigs right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced CDL driver.

Employer: Grease Monkey / FullSpeed Automotive

Grease Monkey / FullSpeed Automotive Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits for full-time)

This is an entry-level auto service role where you’ll learn oil changes, basic vehicle checks, and shop upkeep. Uniform shirts, jacket, and belt are provided, and full-time staff can get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Musick Trucking LLC

Musick Trucking LLC Location: Lawrenceville, GA 30045 (OTR, on the road)

(OTR, on the road) Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $850 – $1,200 per week

Drive a 26ft box truck OTR as part of a team, staying out 2–3 weeks at a time. You’ll need a valid CDL Class C or D, 2+ years’ experience, clean MVR, DOT medical card, and must pass a DOT physical and drug screen.

Employer: DirectServ Logistics LLC

DirectServ Logistics LLC Location: Lawrenceville, GA (routes in Lawrenceville, Grayson, Dacula, Snellville, Loganville)

(routes in Lawrenceville, Grayson, Dacula, Snellville, Loganville) Type: 1099 independent contractor

Pay (listed): $200 – $1,500 per hour (likely a posting error, but that’s what’s shown)

You’ll use your own vehicle to run local delivery routes and help with some warehouse tasks. Needs a valid driver’s license, insurance, clean-ish record, background check, and comfort with lifting packages and using a smartphone for apps.

Employer: Co Lines INC / KDA Logistics

Co Lines INC / KDA Logistics Location: Lawrenceville, GA (OTR, all 48 states)

Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease-to-own)

Pay (listed): Average gross $6,000 – $9,000+ per week; clean check $1,000 – $3,500+ per week

Lease a late-model Freightliner, International, or Kenworth with $0 down, no credit check, no balloon payment, and earn a percentage of gross revenue (75–88%). Must have CDL A, 2+ years OTR/regional, clean record, current DOT physical, and be okay with 2–3+ weeks out; various weekly deductions and an escrow fund apply.

If one of these fits you, click through, read the full details, and apply soon—good driving spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.