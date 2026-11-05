🏥 Lawrenceville, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Lawrenceville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital tech roles to home care and high‑pay travel contracts. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or caregiving, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and goals.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus sign-on bonus and incentives)

Full-scope optometry in a modern clinic with the latest tech, steady patient flow, and a strong support team. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, PTO, holidays, 401(k), malpractice coverage, and bonuses.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Salary: Approx. $1,790/week (36 hrs, nights)

NICU/Peds RRT role with 12-hour night shifts, strong travel perks, and nationwide agency support. Includes housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time travel, 3x12 days

Salary: Not listed (travel contract)

Cath Lab RN contract with an award‑winning agency offering day-one benefits and 24/7 support. Good fit if you want high-acuity work plus flexibility to keep traveling after this assignment.

Employer: OneStaff Medical

OneStaff Medical Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time travel

Salary: Weekly pay (amount varies by experience/location)

Cath Lab RN role working with state-of-the-art cardiac technology. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing help or stipend, travel reimbursement, EAP, and loyalty perks.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes with flexible schedules, immediate start, benefits package, and referral bonuses. Great if you want meaningful one-on-one work and variety in your day.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Location: Lawrenceville, GA (Gwinnett Main)

(Gwinnett Main) Type: Full-time, weekend nights

Salary: Not listed

Weekend-only CT Tech role at a major Atlanta-area system, perfect if you like three 12s on nights (Fri–Sun). Requires ARRT or NMTCB CT registration and AHA BLS, with preference for prior CT experience.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based hemodialysis RN role with a focus on chronic ESRD care, patient education, and quality improvement. Good fit if you like structured routines, teamwork, and building long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Alliance Care Specialists LLC

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Home care, 8-hour shifts

Salary: $52 per hour

One-on-one skilled nursing for a medically fragile pediatric patient in the home, starting as soon as possible. High hourly rate plus the chance to build a close bond with one child and family.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Type: Travel nursing contract, 3x12 days, 13 weeks

Salary: Estimated $2,514–$2,589 per week

Travel Cath Lab RN contract with strong weekly pay, health benefits, recruiter support, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and want to grow your Cath Lab skills.

Employer: Right at Home (local franchise)

Right at Home (local franchise) Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Up to $17/hour, weekly pay

Non-medical home care role serving seniors with flexible shifts (days and overnights), paid training, PTO, tuition reimbursement, mileage pay, and strong local support. Great entry point if you’re new to care work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and are growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.