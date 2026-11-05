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🏥 Lawrenceville, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Lawrenceville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital tech roles to home care and high‑pay travel contracts. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or caregiving, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and goals.
Optometrist (OD) - Full Time
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (plus sign-on bonus and incentives)
Full-scope optometry in a modern clinic with the latest tech, steady patient flow, and a strong support team. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, PTO, holidays, 401(k), malpractice coverage, and bonuses.
Travel NICU Respiratory Therapist - $1,790 per week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Travel / 13-week assignment
- Salary: Approx. $1,790/week (36 hrs, nights)
NICU/Peds RRT role with 12-hour night shifts, strong travel perks, and nationwide agency support. Includes housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.
Travel Cath Lab RN in Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time travel, 3x12 days
- Salary: Not listed (travel contract)
Cath Lab RN contract with an award‑winning agency offering day-one benefits and 24/7 support. Good fit if you want high-acuity work plus flexibility to keep traveling after this assignment.
Travel Registered Nurse RN Cath Lab
- Employer: OneStaff Medical
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time travel
- Salary: Weekly pay (amount varies by experience/location)
Cath Lab RN role working with state-of-the-art cardiac technology. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing help or stipend, travel reimbursement, EAP, and loyalty perks.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes with flexible schedules, immediate start, benefits package, and referral bonuses. Great if you want meaningful one-on-one work and variety in your day.
CT Technologist, Gwinnett Main - Fri, Sat, Sun 7pm-7:30am
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA (Gwinnett Main)
- Type: Full-time, weekend nights
- Salary: Not listed
Weekend-only CT Tech role at a major Atlanta-area system, perfect if you like three 12s on nights (Fri–Sun). Requires ARRT or NMTCB CT registration and AHA BLS, with preference for prior CT experience.
Outpatient Registered Nurse - RN - Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based hemodialysis RN role with a focus on chronic ESRD care, patient education, and quality improvement. Good fit if you like structured routines, teamwork, and building long-term patient relationships.
URGENT HIRING: Pediatric Registered Nurse (RN) – Home Care
- Employer: Alliance Care Specialists LLC
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Home care, 8-hour shifts
- Salary: $52 per hour
One-on-one skilled nursing for a medically fragile pediatric patient in the home, starting as soon as possible. High hourly rate plus the chance to build a close bond with one child and family.
Registered Nurse RN Cath Lab
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA 30046
- Type: Travel nursing contract, 3x12 days, 13 weeks
- Salary: Estimated $2,514–$2,589 per week
Travel Cath Lab RN contract with strong weekly pay, health benefits, recruiter support, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and want to grow your Cath Lab skills.
Caregiver Needed in Lawrenceville – Paid Training
- Employer: Right at Home (local franchise)
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Up to $17/hour, weekly pay
Non-medical home care role serving seniors with flexible shifts (days and overnights), paid training, PTO, tuition reimbursement, mileage pay, and strong local support. Great entry point if you’re new to care work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and are growing fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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