📣 Lawrenceville, GA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Lawrenceville has some solid options right now if you like sales, people, and fast-paced work. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Asset Living

Asset Living Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$20 per hour

Category: Leasing / Sales / Resident Relations

You’ll handle tours, leasing, and resident support for a local community, using set sales and marketing strategies to hit leasing goals. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people all day, and want a role with commission potential and full benefits.

Employer: RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater Real Estate Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category: Leasing / Sales & Marketing

Help lease apartments, run tours, and support marketing and resident events at The Margot community. Great if you want flexible, seasonal hours, on-site leasing experience, and a people-focused company culture.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category: Field Sales / Customer Service

Work with customers in a fast-moving sales environment, traveling in a set area to present products, manage displays, and grow accounts. Ideal if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), have 3+ years of sales experience, and like being on the move instead of at a desk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.