🍽️ Lawrenceville GA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Lawrenceville’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Subway

Subway Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time or part-time (day/evening/weekend shifts vary)

Full-time or part-time (day/evening/weekend shifts vary) Pay: Not listed

Lead a small team, keep the store running smooth, and still jump in as a Sandwich Artist®. You’ll handle scheduling, inventory, training, and help keep the restaurant clean and welcoming. Good fit if you have 1+ year restaurant experience and want a step up into management.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role with no experience required. You get paid training, free shift meal, employee discount, medical/dental/vision options, PTO, and education perks like free GED and some free online tuition. Great if you’re 16+ and want flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: FRIDAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $21.04 – $25.34 per hour

Busy, guest-facing server role where you’ll greet tables, run food and drinks, use a POS system, and handle cash. Ideal if you have prior restaurant experience, like upselling, and enjoy a fast-paced, social environment with strong hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.