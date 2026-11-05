🔧 Lawrenceville, GA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Lawrenceville has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to apartments to pest control. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and prepare guest rooms so visitors walk into a fresh, welcoming space. This hotel role comes with career growth paths, PTO and holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel & food discounts.

Employer: Active Pest Control (Rentokil company)

(Rentokil company) Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Visit homes, inspect for pests, apply treatments, and teach customers how to keep their spaces pest-free. Benefits start Day 1, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and tuition reimbursement for full-time staff.

Employer: The Management Group LLC

Location: Lawrenceville, GA (work at The Crest at Acworth)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00/hour

Help keep a new luxury apartment community clean and sharp: daily grounds pickup, office and amenity cleaning, pool and dog park care, and basic maintenance. Comes with apartment discount, PTO, health/vision/dental, life insurance, retirement plan, and uniforms provided.

Employer: Pegasus Residential

Location: Lawrenceville/Buford, GA

Type: Full-time (noted as Maintenance Supervisor role)

Full-time (noted as Maintenance Supervisor role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team for apartment communities, handling plumbing, electrical, carpentry, appliances, and HVAC, plus on-call work with a bonus. Requires 3+ years multifamily maintenance, 1–2 years supervising, and refrigeration certification; you’ll be the go-to person for keeping homes in top shape.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.