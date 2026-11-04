🎓 Lawrenceville GA Education Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16/hr to $64K

Lawrenceville is busy hiring in education right now, from preschool classrooms to one‑on‑one learning therapy. If you like helping kids grow, there’s a good mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.

Employer: Kids 'R' Kids #8 (via Acquire4Hire )

Kids 'R' Kids #8 (via ) Location: Lawrenceville, GA (1850 Atkinson Rd)

(1850 Atkinson Rd) Type: Full-time , 7:30–4:30

, 7:30–4:30 Salary: Not listed

Support the lead teacher with preschoolers all day—help with lessons, play, routines, and keeping the classroom safe and positive. This role is great if you have some childcare experience and want paid holidays, paid vacation, childcare discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: The Sunshine House Early Learning Academy

Location: Lawrenceville, GA (field-based across centers)

(field-based across centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000–$64,000/year + free childcare, car/phone allowances

Lead quality and coaching across multiple early learning centers—mentor education coaches, use data to improve classrooms, and support teachers from infants through pre‑K. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in ECE (or related), 5+ years in early childhood, and experience coaching adults, plus you’ll get strong benefits, free childcare, bonuses, and paid professional development.

Employer: Children of America

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$19.00/hour

Run your own classroom using COA’s curriculum for infants through school‑age kids, creating fun, hands-on learning and partnering closely with families. Comes with a 50% childcare discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and lots of training and advancement paths for teachers with a CDA/TCC and childcare experience.

Employer: Hope Springs Christian School

Location: Lawrenceville, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (school-based, on-site role)

Other (school-based, on-site role) Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work one-on-one with students who have learning differences using the NILD model to build their cognitive and academic skills, not just help with homework. Best fit if you’re a certified NILD Educational Therapist with experience in special education and want a mission-driven, Christian school environment with professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.