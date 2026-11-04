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Lawrenceville
📅 Veteran’s Brunch at Bethesda Park Senior Center Nov. 4
2 days ago
📅 Veteran’s Brunch at Bethesda Park Senior Center
Join neighbors to honor veterans at a special brunch on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
The event will be held at Bethesda Park Senior Center, 225 Bethesda Church Rd, Lawrenceville.
Enjoy:
- A speech from a fellow veteran
- Tasty bites and light lunch
- Time to chat and connect with others
Veterans attend free. The cost is $6 per person for others, and non-Gwinnett resident fees apply.
For more information, contact the center at 678.277.0179.
More Info: Event Details - Gwinnett County - Gwinnett
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