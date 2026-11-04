📅 Veteran’s Brunch at Bethesda Park Senior Center Nov. 4

📅 Veteran’s Brunch at Bethesda Park Senior Center

Join neighbors to honor veterans at a special brunch on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The event will be held at Bethesda Park Senior Center, 225 Bethesda Church Rd, Lawrenceville.

Enjoy:

A speech from a fellow veteran

Tasty bites and light lunch

and light lunch Time to chat and connect with others

Veterans attend free. The cost is $6 per person for others, and non-Gwinnett resident fees apply.

For more information, contact the center at 678.277.0179.