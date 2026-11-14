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🏥 Lawrenceburg TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
Lawrenceburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to flexible contract work. Here are several local roles where you can use your skills and still keep some control over your schedule.
Telemetry Technician (EKG) PRN
- Employer: Highpoint Health – Lawrenceburg with Ascension Saint Thomas (Lifepoint Health)
- Location: Lawrenceburg, TN
- Type: PRN / Part-time (about 4 shifts per month)
- Salary: Not listed
Monitor heart rhythms, watch for changes, and support the nursing team in a fast-paced hospital setting. Great fit for LPNs, EMTs, paramedics, and experienced telemetry techs who want PRN work plus access to strong benefits and growth opportunities.
Mental Health Assessor
- Employer: Maximus Clinical Services
- Location: Lawrenceburg, TN and nearby counties
- Type: Contract / PRN Independent Contractor
- Salary: Paid per completed assessment (not hourly employment)
Use your Master’s in a human services field or RN license to complete PASRR assessments in hospitals and nursing facilities. This is ideal if you want flexible, extra income, choose which assessments to accept, and work in your own community.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Lawrenceburg TN
- Employer: Blossom ABA Therapy
- Location: Lawrenceburg, TN
- Type: Part-time (afternoons, potential to grow to full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in homes, schools, clinics, or the community under BCBA supervision. Good for certified RBTs who want steady cases, PTO, 401k, and clear growth paths in a supportive clinical team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to open and fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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