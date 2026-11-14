Lawrenceburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to flexible contract work. Here are several local roles where you can use your skills and still keep some control over your schedule.

Employer: Highpoint Health – Lawrenceburg with Ascension Saint Thomas ( Lifepoint Health )

Highpoint Health – Lawrenceburg with Ascension Saint Thomas ( ) Location: Lawrenceburg, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time (about 4 shifts per month)

Salary: Not listed

Monitor heart rhythms, watch for changes, and support the nursing team in a fast-paced hospital setting. Great fit for LPNs, EMTs, paramedics, and experienced telemetry techs who want PRN work plus access to strong benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Maximus Clinical Services

Location: Lawrenceburg, TN and nearby counties

Type: Contract / PRN Independent Contractor

Salary: Paid per completed assessment (not hourly employment)

Use your Master’s in a human services field or RN license to complete PASRR assessments in hospitals and nursing facilities. This is ideal if you want flexible, extra income, choose which assessments to accept, and work in your own community.

Employer: Blossom ABA Therapy

Location: Lawrenceburg, TN

Type: Part-time (afternoons, potential to grow to full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in homes, schools, clinics, or the community under BCBA supervision. Good for certified RBTs who want steady cases, PTO, 401k, and clear growth paths in a supportive clinical team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.