📅 Spirit of Santa Breakfast at Rotary Park on Dec. 4

Celebrate Christmas and support local families at the Spirit of Santa Breakfast on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 7:00–9:00 a.m. at Rotary Park, 927 N. Military Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN.

Enjoy a pancake bar from the Lawrence County High School baseball team, plus coffee from Co-Work Coffee and Golden Brew, the high school’s student-run coffee program. Local groups will perform Christmas music throughout the morning.

To help families attend, the Lawrence County School System is allowing students to arrive at school one hour late on December 4. Students must pick up an excuse form at the breakfast and turn it in at school to get an excused tardy.

Donations of any amount are welcome. Make checks payable to Lawrenceburg Parks & Rec. This year, funds will be shared among several local nonprofits that provide Christmas outreach to Lawrence County families.

Everyone is welcome—bring the family, enjoy breakfast, and support neighbors in need.