🐶 Gentle Lawrenceburg Dogs Ready to Leave Shelter Life Behind

Lawrenceburg has some very sweet dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) – Shepherd/Husky mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) – Shepherd/Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 244-0265

Tipp is the biggest brother of his litter, a handsome Shepherd/Husky mix with a whole lot of love to give. He can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly once he feels safe. Tipp is ready to leave shelter life behind and finally have a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Tipp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 244-0265

Laken is an adult mixed-breed girl looking for a fresh start. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her love and stability.

👉 Meet Laken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) – Shepherd/Husky mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) – Shepherd/Husky mix Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 244-0265

Dandi is a shy but very sweet 8‑month‑old Shepherd/Husky mix. He’s still learning about the big world and could use a patient person to help him with leash skills and confidence. With gentle guidance and encouragement, Dandi is sure to blossom into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Dandi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lawrenceburg, TN, please consider visiting Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (931) 244-0265 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.