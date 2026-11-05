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🐶 Gentle Lawrenceburg Dogs Ready to Leave Shelter Life Behind
Lawrenceburg has some very sweet dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter would love to meet you.
Tipp
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) – Shepherd/Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 244-0265
Tipp is the biggest brother of his litter, a handsome Shepherd/Husky mix with a whole lot of love to give. He can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly once he feels safe. Tipp is ready to leave shelter life behind and finally have a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Tipp and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laken
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 244-0265
Laken is an adult mixed-breed girl looking for a fresh start. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her love and stability.
👉 Meet Laken and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dandi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) – Shepherd/Husky mix
- Age: Young (about 8 months)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 244-0265
Dandi is a shy but very sweet 8‑month‑old Shepherd/Husky mix. He’s still learning about the big world and could use a patient person to help him with leash skills and confidence. With gentle guidance and encouragement, Dandi is sure to blossom into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Dandi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Lawrenceburg, TN, please consider visiting Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (931) 244-0265 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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