🏥 Lawrenceburg TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Lawrenceburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in the hospital, rehab, and senior living. If you want to stay local and still build your career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Lawrenceburg

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Lawrenceburg Location: Lawrenceburg, TN

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 99-bed acute care hospital with a full range of services. You’ll handle lung function tests, blood gases, emergency codes, and patient education in a Joint Commission–accredited facility that’s part of Lifepoint Health.

Employer: Keestone Senior Community, LLC

Location: Lawrenceburg, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Hands-on role helping seniors with daily living, meals, mobility, and vital signs in an assisted living setting. Good fit if you’re compassionate, can keep things clean and organized, and want flexible hours in a team-focused community.

Employer: Countryside Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center (Countryside Health and Rehabilitation Center)

(Countryside Health and Rehabilitation Center) Location: Lawrenceburg, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time, All Shifts

Salary: Great pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Busy, “action-packed” nursing home setting with health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and flexible schedules. Ideal if you have an RN license and like post-acute or long-term care.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.