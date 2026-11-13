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Lawrenceburg
North Main St reduced to one lane after crash
8 days ago
North Main Street near Ballard Street is reduced to one lane for an indefinite time on 2026-11-13 due to a collision and a downed power pole. Drivers should avoid this area during the morning commute, and many nearby residents may be without power while repairs are made.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lawrenceburg Police Department
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