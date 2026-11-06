🍽️ Lawrenceburg KY Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Lawrenceburg’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly faces, and free smells from the kitchen, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Craft House Pizza

Craft House Pizza Location: Lawrenceburg, KY

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Serve guests from first hello to final check at a popular local pizza spot. This role is great if you’re outgoing, like staying busy, and can keep a clean, organized dining area while working closely with cooks, hosts, and managers.

Employer: Craft House Pizza

Craft House Pizza Location: Lawrenceburg, KY

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see when they walk in the door. You’ll greet and seat customers, answer phones, and keep things organized—perfect if you enjoy talking with people and setting a friendly tone.

Employer: KBP Brands – SONIC Drive-In

Location: Lawrenceburg, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a carhop, cook, fountain, or crew member in a fast-paced drive-in setting. No experience is required, and perks include paid training, shift meal discounts, medical/dental/vision options, PTO, and coaching to grow your restaurant career.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.