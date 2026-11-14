Lawrenceburg’s food and casino scene is busy right now, with new roles from hospital kitchens to gourmet food trucks and casino management. If you like fast-paced shifts and serving people, there’s a good mix of hands-on and leadership jobs open.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, 2nd shift)

Schedule: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri + every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Prep cold foods, salads, sandwiches, and desserts for patients and guests in a healthcare setting. Comes with competitive pay, health coverage, PTO, retirement match, tuition help, and career growth in a large regional hospital system.

Employer: Urban Vistro (contact: atrgroupllc2016@gmail.com)

Urban Vistro (contact: atrgroupllc2016@gmail.com) Location: The Backyard, Lawrenceburg, IN

Type: Not stated (on-site, hourly)

Not stated (on-site, hourly) Pay: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour

Run the line on a busy ramen, sushi bowl, and burger food truck, leading service, training crew, and keeping the truck tight and clean. Good fit if you’ve worked a hot line before and want a fun, fast-paced kitchen with employee discount and paid training.

Employer: Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg (PENN Entertainment)

Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Type: Full-time

Starting Salary: $60,000 annually

Lead a shift in Player Services, supervising staff, handling guest issues, and protecting cash and cage operations. This role mixes customer service, compliance, and team leadership, with potential access to day-one medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonus as part of their total rewards.

Employer: Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg (PENN Entertainment)

Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Type: Full-time

Starting Salary: $65,000 – $75,000

Oversee the entire casino beverage operation: staff, schedules, drink menus, inventory, and guest experience. Ideal if you have 4+ years in beverage and supervisory work and want a higher-level role with budget responsibility and cross-department impact.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.