Lawrenceburg is busy this season, and delivery work is popping up all over town. If you like driving and staying active, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Lawrenceburg, IN Type: Seasonal / Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Help UPS deliver packages around Lawrenceburg using your own car, staying active and working on your own while still being part of a team. You’ll be lifting up to 70 lbs, driving a four-door vehicle that meets UPS rules, and may work Monday–Saturday, including holidays, with weekly pay and no prior experience required.

If this sounds like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.