Lawrenceburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for RNs who want either hospital pace or slower, 1:1 home care.

Below are a few strong picks hiring right in Lawrenceburg, IN.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health at Home

CommonSpirit Health at Home Location: Lawrenceburg, IN (home health, travel to patients’ homes)

(home health, travel to patients’ homes) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $37.40 – $55.63/hour

1:1 patient care with real time to teach, listen, and follow patients through their full recovery at home. Great fit if you want flexible PRN work, autonomy, and a clear clinical career ladder.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Location: Lawrenceburg, IN (Dearborn Hospital)

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift (7:00 pm – 7:00 am)

Pay: Not listed

Hospital Med Surg role with a long-established health system, strong benefits (health coverage in 30 days, PTO, retirement match), and lots of room to grow. Ideal if you like fast-paced bedside care and want tuition help and career advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar units or shifts posted on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.