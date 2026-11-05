🔧 Lawrenceburg, IN Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Lawrenceburg has a steady flow of hands-on jobs for people who like to stay busy and work on their feet. Here are a couple of solid building and grounds roles hiring right now.

Employer: Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg / PENN Entertainment

Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg / Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Salary: Starting at $14.50/hour

Type: Full-time

This role keeps the hotel side of the casino running smoothly: stocking carts, handling linens, cleaning public areas, and helping room attendants. Expect fast-paced work, lots of walking and lifting (up to 75 lbs), and a schedule that can include nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Justus Property Management

Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

This is a hands-on property role doing maintenance, cleaning, painting, landscaping, snow removal, and unit turns. You’ll handle work orders, inspect grounds, and may be on-call for emergencies, so it’s a good fit if you’re handy, organized, and don’t mind working outdoors in all seasons.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.