🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Lawrenceburg, IN

Lawrenceburg has a nice mix of retail roles right now, from auto parts to home improvement to in-store merchandising. Good options here if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the counter and on the phone find the right auto parts, handle the cash drawer, and sometimes make deliveries. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there are solid benefits like 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision plus clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

(Advantage Solutions) Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.50 per hour

Work inside local stores building displays, resetting shelves, rotating products, and tracking inventory so items look good and sell. No experience needed, training is provided, and there are growth opportunities and customizable benefits if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Lawrenceburg, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (starting pay varies by experience and location)

Help customers find what they need for home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances, and keep shelves stocked and organized. Lowe’s offers flexible schedules, health benefits for eligible roles, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount; bilingual, military, and veteran applicants are strongly encouraged.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, department, or benefit that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.