Lawrence Township is hot right now for senior pharma sales leaders. If you’ve led oncology teams and like building strategy from the ground up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Joblet-AI (for BMS/RayzeBio)

Joblet-AI (for BMS/RayzeBio) Location: Lawrence Township, NJ

Salary: $220,000 – $275,000 base + executive incentive plan + equity awards

+ executive incentive plan + equity awards Type: Full-time

Lead the Northeast commercial strategy for cutting-edge radioligand cancer therapies. You’ll build and coach a high-performing oncology sales team, work closely with major cancer centers, and partner with medical, market access, and supply chain teams.

Employer: Joblet-AI (for BMS/RayzeBio)

Joblet-AI (for BMS/RayzeBio) Location: Lawrence Township, NJ

Salary: $220,000 – $275,000 base + executive incentive plan + equity awards

+ executive incentive plan + equity awards Type: Full-time

Own the Western Region sales strategy for novel targeted radiotherapies. This role focuses on driving adoption across major cancer centers, leading a top-tier oncology sales and clinical team, and using data and planning to hit ambitious growth targets.

Employer: Joblet-AI (for BMS/RayzeBio)

Joblet-AI (for BMS/RayzeBio) Location: Lawrence Township, NJ

Salary: $220,000 – $275,000 base + executive incentive plan + equity awards

+ executive incentive plan + equity awards Type: Full-time

Guide Southeast launch readiness and sales execution for actinium-based radiotherapies. You’ll run regional business planning, manage oncology sales teams, and work with nuclear medicine and radiation oncology leaders to embed these therapies into care pathways.

Employer: Joblet-AI (for BMS/RayzeBio)

Joblet-AI (for BMS/RayzeBio) Location: Lawrence Township, NJ

Salary: $220,000 – $275,000 base + executive incentive plan + equity awards

+ executive incentive plan + equity awards Type: Full-time

Lead Central Region commercialization for innovative radioligand oncology solutions. This role centers on regional sales strategy, key account management, and close work with market access and nuclear pharmacy teams to remove barriers to treatment.

If you’ve got deep oncology sales leadership experience, this is a strong moment to polish your resume and throw your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.