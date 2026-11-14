Lawrence Township has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from entry-level to management. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Macy's

Macy's Location: Lawrenceville, NJ (Quaker Bridge Mall)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the Starbucks Manager inside Macy’s, leading the barista team, training new hires, and keeping drinks, pastries, and service up to Starbucks standards. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, merchandise discounts, and performance incentives in a big, well-known retail setting.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Lawrence, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $55,660.80 – $68,556.80/year + performance bonuses

Run daily operations in a busy Shack, lead and coach the team, and handle guest experience, safety, and basic financials. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of restaurant management and want weekly pay, bonuses, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities with a fast-growing brand.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Lawrence, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.00/hour + tips

Work all stations (grill, register, expo), prep food, and take care of guests in a high-energy spot; morning/opening availability may be required. Includes weekly pay, meal discounts, health benefits (if eligible), 401(k) match, PTO/sick time, and commuter benefits; open to candidates 16+.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.