Lawrence Township’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Quaker Bridge Mall. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Lawrence, NJ (Quaker Bridge Mall)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.60 – $30.59/hour (non-exempt, hourly)

(non-exempt, hourly) Lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store looking sharp while managing day-to-day operations. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, staff discount across H&M Group brands, and global growth opportunities.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Location: Lawrenceville, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Unlimited earning potential $65,000–$100,000+ annually , commission-based

, commission-based Help customers design rooms they love while building long-term relationships. Includes 6 weeks paid training, $5,000 performance-based new hire bonus, health benefits, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, associate discount, and PTO.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan

Location: Lawrenceville, NJ

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $17 – $111/hour (commission-driven range)

(commission-driven range) Consult with customers on furniture that fits their home and budget, with a strong focus on relationship-building and repeat business. Offers unlimited earning potential ($65K–$100K), $5,000 sign-on bonus (performance-based), paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and merchandise discount.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Banter by Piercing Pagoda)

Location: Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ

Type: Part-time; seasonal and Key Sales opportunities

Pay: $15.92 – $19.70/hour + commission

Help customers celebrate big moments with jewelry, with chances to move into Key Sales and leadership. Includes commission, 401(k), merchandise discounts, training, and (for full-time roles) medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s a good time to get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.