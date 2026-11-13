Lawrence Township is buzzing with high-level sales and client-facing roles right now, especially in pharma and finance. If you’re strong with people and numbers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb (RayzeBio)

Bristol Myers Squibb (RayzeBio) Location: Lawrence, NJ (must be based in the Northeast US ; field-based, Western Region)

(must be based in the ; field-based, Western Region) Salary: $243,870 – $295,507 + potential incentives and stock

+ potential incentives and stock Type: Full-time

Lead a team of 6–9 territory managers launching a cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical (RYZ101). This is a senior commercial leadership role owning regional strategy, site readiness, referrals, and heavy field time, with strong pay and big impact in oncology.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Lawrenceville, NJ (ShopRite branch)

(ShopRite branch) Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base + potential incentives; details in process)

Competitive total rewards package (base + potential incentives; details in process) Type: Full-time

Be the main banking contact for affluent clients in a busy neighborhood branch. You’ll grow relationships, offer tailored financial advice, and partner with in-house specialists, with licensing support and solid benefits.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Location: Field – United States (listed from Lawrence, NJ ; primary territory Boston Central, MA )

(listed from ; primary territory ) Salary: $124,090 – $150,370

Type: Full-time, field-based

Drive demand for BMS cardiovascular medicines by educating cardiology and community HCPs. This is a science-heavy sales role with lots of field time, territory planning, and cross-functional work, plus strong benefits and flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers here are hiring for skills and potential, not just a perfect resume match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.