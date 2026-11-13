Lawrence Township retail is busy right now, especially around Quaker Bridge Mall and Route 1. If you like helping shoppers and staying on your feet, there are a few solid options open.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Lawrenceville, NJ (Quaker Bridge Mall)

Type: Full Time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, merch discount, bonuses (per Macy’s listing)

This role is all about helping customers find the perfect pair of shoes and hitting sales goals through friendly, personal service. Expect lots of time on your feet, a busy sales floor, and strong benefits if you want retail as a long‑term path.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Lawrenceville, NJ (Quaker Bridge Mall)

Type: Full Time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, merch discount, bonuses (per Macy’s listing)

You’ll be the go‑to expert for designer handbags, building repeat clients and running brand events on the sales floor. Good fit if you already have 1+ year retail selling experience and enjoy styling, upselling, and brand‑focused work.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: Lawrenceville, NJ – 2495 US Route 1, Suite 1 (08648)

Type: Regular Part Time, Seasonal

Pay: $15.92 per hour

You’ll work mostly in the back and on the floor, moving freight, ticketing items, and keeping shelves stocked and organized. Great if you want flexible hours, a seasonal gig, store discount, and 401(k) eligibility without heavy customer interaction.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.