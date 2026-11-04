👔 Lawrence Township NJ Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lawrence Township has a few solid management roles right now, from community leadership to high‑level construction project work. If you’ve got people skills or project experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Taylor Management Company

Taylor Management Company Location: Lawrence Township, NJ (onsite, one community only)

(onsite, one community only) Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 hours/day, plus monthly Board meeting (3rd Tuesday)

Manage a 382‑unit condo community, handle daily operations, contractors, and resident concerns, and work closely with the Board of Directors. Community association management experience is required, but no certification and no travel to other communities needed.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: STV

Location: Lawrence, NJ (PM/CM team for NJ/Philadelphia region)

(PM/CM team for NJ/Philadelphia region) Salary: $130,962.60 – $149,671.54

Type: Full-time

Lead K‑12 capital projects as an owner’s rep, managing MEP field activities on large school construction and renovation jobs (often $50M+). This is a fit for someone with 10+ years of project management in education or academic facilities who wants to guide scope, budget, schedule, and quality for complex work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.