📣 Lawrence Township, NJ Sales Roles With Multiple Openings

Lawrence Township has a small but strong market right now for experienced sales pros, especially in science and healthcare. If you’ve got a technical or pharma background, these are worth a close look.

Employer: Syensqo

Syensqo Location: Lawrence, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,680 – $159,600/year + bonus/incentives

Lead contract manufacturing accounts across North America for Syensqo’s Consumer Care business. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in Home & Personal Care, a strong chemistry/formulation background, and want to build a new market segment while earning a top-tier package with extended parental leave and training support.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Location: Field-based, U.S. (Primary posting: Providence, RI) – employer based in Lawrence, NJ

– employer based in Lawrence, NJ Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: $124,090 – $150,370/year + incentive cash/stock

Field role focused on cardiovascular medicines, calling on HCPs and driving demand through deep scientific conversations. Good fit if you have an advanced scientific degree or 5+ years pharma/biotech sales/MSL/clinical experience, strong data skills, and want robust benefits, flexible time off, and a patient-focused culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—both employers say they’re open to strong candidates who don’t tick every box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.