Lawrence’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or patient support, there are some solid options with bonuses and clear growth paths.

Employer: Merrimack Health

Merrimack Health Location: Lawrence, MA (Emergency Center)

(Emergency Center) Type: Full-time, 7:00am – 3:30pm, Days

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

You’ll watch 1–3 patients who are at risk of harming themselves or falling, including one-to-one observation for suicidal patients. Great fit if you have a high school diploma and BLS, like direct patient contact, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services (Covenant Health)

Location: Lawrence, MA 01841

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $33.43 – $46.04 per hour

Sign-on Bonus: $5,000 for RNs, $3,000 for LPNs

You’ll lead infection prevention and antibiotic stewardship programs, train staff, and keep the facility survey-ready. They’ll train the right RN or LPN, so this is a strong move if you like data, education, and being the go-to person for safety.

Note: There is a second listing for the same role with a slightly higher range ($36.85 – $50.76/hr) but the same job and employer. Check both postings on Indeed/Mary Immaculate’s site to compare details.

Employer: Sevita – Mentor South Bay

Location: Lawrence, MA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, days & after-school hours)

(Mon–Fri, days & after-school hours) Salary: $68,500/year for unlicensed , plus monthly productivity bonus

, plus Bonus: $6,000 new hire bonus

Provide in-home behavioral services for kids and families, do FBAs, write behavior plans, and join care planning teams. Ideal if you’re a master’s-level mental health practitioner (Spanish a big plus) and want strong pay, supervision toward licensure, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same sites. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Lawrence tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.